The despair of Delhi's Yamuna farmers as the bulldozers arrive in droves



The wheat crop he had sown on 10 beeghas (2.5 hectare) of land was razed by DDA's bulldozers in February. Several jhuggis were razed too. What is left are some jhuggis in which Islam and his family lives. On a cloudy afternoon in April, facing towards tall office complexes of Central Delhi, a dejected Islam sits on a cot near his jhuggi. Islam is a farmer living beside the Yamuna bridge near ITO for the past 40 years.



Ram Prakash, who lives near the Yamuna Bank metro station for the past nine years is in the same situation. While other families have been displaced from the area, he is waiting for his turn. "Earlier, they (DDA) used to raze the farm land only. Now they are also removing jhuggis," he says. "Yaha park banega, navein chalengi... (There will be a park here. Boats will be rowed)," he says, claiming that this has been told to him by people living in the area.



A notice was pasted on Islam's jhuggi by the DDA in November last year to vacate the place as soon as possible. Islam and Ram Prakash are not the only ones threatened by DDA's evacuation drive. According to a study, the Yamuna floodplains are home to more than 2,500 agrarian families, most of them rural migrants. Researchers estimate about 4,500 acres of farmland supports these small-scale farmers in a stretch of 22 km of the Yamuna floodplains, from Wazirabad barrage to Okhla barrage, the areas from where the river enters and exits the national capital. Most of these people have been practicing agriculture along the river for over 20 years but few actually own the land they cultivate--as is the case with Islam and Ram Prakash. While most of the farmers do sharecropping or cultivate the land on rent, its ownership lies with the DDA.

The land owning authority is on a spree, undertaking a "restoration and rejuvenation" project, to reclaim the encroached land around the river. After razing Islam's crop, saplings of Peepal were planted on the land by the DDA as a mark of encroachment-free eco zone and to ensure that nothing can be sown again on the land. "The Delhi Development Authority has been directed by the National Green Tribunal to remove all kinds of encroachments from the Yamuna floodplains... Hence, remove all your belongings from DDA's land in time and cooperate in the developmental work of Yamuna floodplains. Otherwise, you will be solely responsible for the damage caused during the anti-encroachment drive," the notice reads.



Delhi's farmers who cultivate the land beside the Yamuna find buyers for their produce in vegetable markets like Azadpur Mandi and Gazipur Mandi. A large part of Delhi's demand for fruits, vegetables and flowers is met by the produce of farmers like Ram Dutt and Islam. DDA officials did not respond to the questionnaire sent by Business Standard over mail.



The redevelopment plan "During the season, supply from these areas not only fulfils Delhi's demand, some produce is also sent to the NCR region," says Anil Malhotra, former member of the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee, Azadpur.



Of the Rs 7,643 crore budget of the DDA for 2023-24, it plans to spend Rs 405 crore for the redevelopment of the Yamuna riverfront. Divided in 10 separate sub-projects, which also includes creation of biodiversity parks along the river, the rejuvenation and restoration project is estimated to cost Rs 928 crore. The 2015 order of the NGT, citied in the notice given to Islam, restricts all kind of encroachments on the Yamuna floodplains and directed the DDA to redevelop the area.



Babu says farming is not a direct threat to Yamuna, but hinders in the functioning of floodplains. "What happens is, when you farm there, you are taking up all the wetlands. That means the land can not store flood water. There will be large amount of flood water that will flow into the down stream," he explains. C R Babu, professor emeritus at Delhi University’s Centre for Environmental Management of Degraded Ecosystems, is a member of the committee set up by the NGT to monitor the redevelopment of the Yamuna. He played a key role in conceptualising the creation of biodiversity parks in Delhi.



Environment vs human rights He also flags the use of fertilisers and pesticides used by the farmers which pollute the river and leads to nutrient loading.



Anagha J, programme officer, Housing and Land Rights Network, reflects on the latter. She says that the farmers are being evicted arbitrarily and their crops are being destroyed. She suggests that the authorities knew about the "encroachment" for the past many years as the residents have documents like voter id cards, driving licences etc. "So, they have a claim at the place. But their claim is not being recognised", she says. The issue of the restoration of the Yamuna river has been complicated by two conflicting ideas. On one side, there is the environmental concern that has led the authorities to take action for the restoration of the river. On the other side, the restoration activity has posed a threat to the shelter and livelihood of those living on the floodplains for the past many years.



"So the process is there. There should be a survey (where eviction has to be carried out), then the eligibility (for alternate housing) should be determined and then eviction (should be carried out). But the due process does not get followed," she says. The Delhi Slum & JJ Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2015 says that slum dwellings that came up before 2015 "shall not be demolished without providing alternate housing."



CR Babu says that the main problem is not the industrial pollution as there are not many industries in the city. "The serious problem is discharge of domestic sewage into the river," he adds. Anagha says that the farmers are not the only ones creating the problem. She thinks that the big fish in polluting the river are the industries which the authorities are ignoring.

Finding common ground

This tussle of environment vs human rights has already converted into a legal battle as the evictions from the Yamuna floodplains have been challenged in different courts of the city.



CR Babu says that the wetlands in the biodiversity parks can be used for pisciculture to create livelihood opportunities for the affected farmers. "This has been recommended to the NGT by the expert committee." However, there remains a common ground to explore for the stakeholders.



"The narrative of environment vs human rights does not really serve our purpose," says Anagha, stressing the need to devise solutions that are agreed upon by all the stakeholders. Dev Pal Maurya, a law student working on the issue with Project Eka Foundation, says that instead of fruits and vegetables, the farmers can be allowed to grow flowers on the floodplains as there is a good demand for it. Their services can be used in maintaining the biodiversity parks as well, he adds.

Meanwhile, the affected farmers are low on hopes. "All these jhuggis will be razed," Ram Prakash says. His family has not sown anything on the land this season, while the children have stopped going to school. He still does not have a future plan. "Everyone finds ways to survive. We will too," he says.