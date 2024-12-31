Business Standard

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 | 12:49 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / The India Story: Creative entrepreneurs take Indian designs to the world

The India Story: Creative entrepreneurs take Indian designs to the world

For all its heritage and craftsmanship, the country has produced only a handful of global brands. But a new generation of creative entrepreneurs is changing that

Sabyasachi's New York store. Twenty-five years on, it is one of the most recognisable brands from India
Premium

Sabyasachi's New York store. Twenty-five years on, it is one of the most recognisable brands from India

Veenu SandhuAkshara Srivastava New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 12:44 AM IST
Just before the turn of the century, in 1999, a young designer named Sabyasachi Mukherjee launched his eponymous label. Working out of his hometown, Kolkata, he set out to revive Indian textiles, weaves and techniques – all with a staff strength of three. It wouldn’t be long before he would debut at Milan Fashion Week, the first Indian designer to do so.
 
Twenty-five years on, Sabyasachi is one of the most recognisable brands from India, having displayed his jewellery at Bergdorf Goodman in Manhattan, and collaborated with names such as Estee Lauder, Christian Louboutin and Pottery Barn, and with presence
Topics : Designers Fashion designers fashion show Sabyasachi Mukherjee India growth story

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon