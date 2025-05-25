Sunday, May 25, 2025 | 09:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / The serious business of war: India, China reshape global defence trade

The serious business of war: India, China reshape global defence trade

In a fast-expanding global arms market, India has emerged as largest importer even as it develops an indigenous defence sector. Meanwhile, China has emerged as the biggest challenger to US hegemony

India, China, India China Trade, Trade
Premium

Representative Image

Shikha Shalini
7 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 9:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A marked surge in global arms transfers between 2011 and 2024, compared to the 2000–10 period, has been highlighted in a new analysis of international arms import-export data by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri), a leading authority on global security. According to Sipri’s data, the United States (US) continues to dominate the global arms market, posting $316.75 billion in arms revenue in 2023 — more than three times the total of second-ranked China. In a notable shift, China, despite being a major military force, reduced its arms imports by 47 per cent, signalling growing domestic capabilities and an
Topics : India china trade India China tension US India relations

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon