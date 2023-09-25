close
Sensex (0.02%)
66023.69 + 14.54
Nifty (0.00%)
19674.55 0.30
Nifty Midcap (0.66%)
40405.70 + 266.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.41%)
5757.95 + 23.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44766.10 + 154.05
Heatmap

Top 15 longest routes of Vande Bharat trains: Here's all you need to know

The Centre is also working on sleeper Vande Bharat trains, after which the flagship train could be seen on longer routes

Vande Bharat Express
Premium

Representative Image

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 11:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off nine Vande Bharat trains, taking the total count of the new-age train service to 34 pairs (68 train sets). Draped in a

Also Read

First batch of Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be out by March next year

Assam's latest Vande Bharat Express: Train timing, tickets prices, and more

PM Modi to flag off five new Vande Bharat trains on June 27; see details

LIVE: Supertech promotor RK Arora arrested by ED in money laundering case

Vande Bharat trains save passengers one hour on journeys, cost 52% more

India to become 3rd largest economy by 2030, UP to play big role: Minister

Strict action against agencies violating dust control norms in Delhi: Rai

17 measures undertaken by NGOs, communities in India contributing to SDGs

Bihar govt announces new scheme for unemployed minority community youths

SC sets up panel to revisit verdict granting MPs, MLAs prosecution immunity

Topics : Narendra Modi Vande Bharat train Vande bharat Vande Bharat Express

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 11:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesIIT Madras - Ericsson PartnerStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveRozgar MelaAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon