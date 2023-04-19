close

Tripura identifies heatwave, sun stroke as disasters amid scorching heat

Agartala recorded a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, while in Kailashahar, the mercury settled at 36.2 degrees C, the Met Department said

Press Trust of India Agartala
Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 8:51 PM IST
The Tripura government has identified heatwave, sun stroke and sun burn as disasters, amid scorching heat in most parts of the northeastern state, an official notification said.

It noted that according to the India Meteorological Department, similar conditions may continue for more days.

You are aware that Heat Wave, Sun Stroke and Sun Burn have been identified as the State Specific Disasters in Tripura. In view of the above, you are requested to kindly take necessary steps... by conducting extensive awareness through different media, update weather conditions, provide drinking water, provision of shades, medical supports and other necessary provisions in your districts, the notice sent to all district magistrates and collectors said.

It instructed them to activate the emergency operation centres, quick response teams and resources, and ensure uninterrupted power supply to all areas.

Agartala recorded a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, while in Kailashahar, the mercury settled at 36.2 degrees C, the Met Department said.

There are media reports of impacts of the hot weather affecting normal life...The medical fraternity has asked people to avoid exposure to blazing sun and heat, which might even in worst case result in sun strokes, the notification said.

As part of the precautionary measures, schools and anganwadi centres have been shut from April 18-23, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tripura Heatwave summer heat

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 8:51 PM IST

