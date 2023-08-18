Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.38%)
64900.75 -250.27
Nifty (-0.40%)
19287.55 -77.70
Nifty Midcap (-0.20%)
37818.45 -77.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.72%)
5302.90 -38.45
Nifty Bank (-0.10%)
43845.40 -45.95
Heatmap

Two LeT militant associates arrested in J-K's Baramulla on Friday

The two are linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT and during their search, two grenades and eight pistol rounds and other incriminating materials were recovered, the spokesman said

Wine shop employee killed, 3 injured in grenade attack in J&amp;K's Baramulla

during their search, two grenades and eight pistol rounds and other incriminating materials were recovered, the spokesman said

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 12:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Two militant associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir and two grenades and eight pistol rounds were recovered from their possession, police said on Friday.
At a joint checkpoint established at Sher Colony Tarzoo in Sopore area of the north Kashmir district, security forces intercepted two persons who on seeing the joint party tried to flee, but were apprehended, a police spokesman said.
He identified them as Manzoor Ahmad Bhat and Tanveer Ahmad Lone, both residents of Darnambal Tarzoo.
The two are linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT and during their search, two grenades and eight pistol rounds and other incriminating materials were recovered, the spokesman said.
A case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated, he said.

Also Read

LIVE: Govt imposes stock limits on tur, urad dal till Oct to check hoarding

Jammu and Kashmir police 2 terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter

Police arrests 3 LeT terrorist associates in J-K's Budgam district

Encounter breaks out in J&K's Baramulla between security forces, militants

J-K SIA raids Lashkar commander's house in Pulwama's Kakapora region

Snail mail check: How many letters does the post office still deliver?

Tomatoes expected to become affordable as wholesale prices decline 30%

Latest LIVE: Vikram lander to be deboosted today, to get closer to Moon

As Kota suicides climb, authorities ask PGs to install spring-loaded fans

NIA raids 8 locations in J-K terror conspiracy hatched to target minorities

Topics : Lashkar-e-Taiba Baramulla Jammu and Kashmir Terrorsim

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayTop Headlines TodayAdani Power Share PriceHealth Insurance PoliciesNational Couples Day 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Burman family is a 'long-term investor' in Religare, says Mohit BurmanFuture Retail resolution professional moves NCLT against Kishore Biyani

Election News

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP announces first list of 21 candidatesMadhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineOpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plansIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon