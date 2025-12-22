Monday, December 22, 2025 | 03:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / UP govt plans to speed up over 100 defence projects worth ₹23,000 crore

UP govt plans to speed up over 100 defence projects worth ₹23,000 crore

The Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) is a crucial element in the attempt to make India more self-reliant in the defence sector

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM
premium

Around 62 UPDIC projects have so far been allotted 977 hectares of land | (Photo: PTI)

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning on speeding up over a 100 defence and military-ware projects worth ₹23,000 crore, in a bid to boost defence manufacturing in the state. 
 
These 110 projects cover different categories of defence hardware such as drones, arms, ammunition, missiles, propellant systems, parachutes, and defence textiles. 
 
The Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC), which spans six nodes (Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Aligarh, Agra and Chitrakoot), is a crucial element in the attempt to make India more self-reliant in the defence sector. 
 
So far, the nodal agency UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has signed 197 memoranda of
Topics : Uttar Pradesh government UP Defence Corridor Bharat Dynamics
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon