UP govt plans to speed up over 100 defence projects worth ₹23,000 crore

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning on speeding up over a 100 defence and military-ware projects worth ₹23,000 crore, in a bid to boost defence manufacturing in the state.

These 110 projects cover different categories of defence hardware such as drones, arms, ammunition, missiles, propellant systems, parachutes, and defence textiles.

The Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC), which spans six nodes (Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Aligarh, Agra and Chitrakoot), is a crucial element in the attempt to make India more self-reliant in the defence sector.

So far, the nodal agency UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has signed 197 memoranda of