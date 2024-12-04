Business Standard
Home / India News / UP govt's panel for addressing farmers' issues to submit report in a month

UP govt's panel for addressing farmers' issues to submit report in a month

Over a hundred protesters including leaders of farmers' groups were taken into custody by the police in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday, according to Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh

farmers protest

The protesters were agitating over demands of compensation in lieu of their land acquired by the government in the past. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 7:00 AM IST

The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a committee to address grievances related to the ongoing farmers' protest and sought a report within one month.

The directive was issued by Abhishek Prakash, Secretary of the Industrial Development Department.

Over a hundred protesters including leaders of farmers' groups were taken into custody by the police in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday, according to Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh.

Singh said that the women and elderly who were taken into custody during the protest were later released.

The protesters were agitating over demands of compensation in lieu of their land acquired by the government in the past.

 

According to the directive, issued on December 1, the committee has been tasked with examining complaints raised by farmers regarding land acquisition and compensation disputes.

It will also review and investigate matters highlighted in earlier government orders dated February 21, 2024, and August 27, 2024.

The panel is expected to conduct hearings with stakeholders, verify prior decisions, and prepare a roadmap for resolving the protesters' concerns.

The committee comprises the Special Secretary (Revenue), the Additional Chief Executive Officer of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), the Deputy Secretary (Industrial Development), a representative from the district administration of the affected area, and a local authority representative.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Farmers March farmers protest Farmers distress farmers in India Uttar Pradesh government Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 7:00 AM IST

