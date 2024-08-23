UP offers Ducati land in Greater Noida to set up motor racing track

The Uttar Pradesh government has offered Italian superbike maker Ducati 200 acres in Greater Noida to develop a racetrack and training centre, believing the proposal would strengthen motorsports in the country if carried through.

The state in July announced it will host the second edition of the Grand Prix motorcycle racing championship in Greater Noida. If the proposal is carried through, the Ducati racetrack will come up in Greater Noida's Sector 22, where state nodal agency Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) owns encumbrance-free land for industrial and commercial purposes.

Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of YEIDA, discussed