Varanasi court acquits Uttar Pradesh Congress chief in 27-year-old case

Rai's lawyer Anuj Yadav said, "The MP-MLA Court of Judge Ujjawal Upadhyay acquitted Rai after the prosecution failed to prove the allegations."

A court here on Saturday acquitted Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai in a 27-year-old case of holding a protest in violation of prohibitory orders.
Yadav said that the case was lodged in 1996 and it was alleged that Rai held a protest with his supporters in violation of prohibitory orders.
