Vice President Dhankhar, PM Modi to lead Central Hall function Tuesday

The nearly one-and-a-half hour function will start and end with the national anthem and would be followed by the top leaders leading all MPs to the new Parliament building

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 9:18 PM IST
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will lead a function in the Central Hall of Parliament on Tuesday to commemorate the country's rich parliamentary legacy and resolve to make Bharat a developed nation by 2047.
The function will also see addresses by veteran parliamentarians as also Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House Mallikarjun Kharge, and Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
Veteran parliamentarians who have been approached include senior-most Lok Sabha MP Maneka Gandhi, former prime minister and senior-most Rajya Sabha member Manmohan Singh and Shibu Soren who has been a member of both the Houses.
The nearly one-and-a-half hour function will start and end with the national anthem and would be followed by the top leaders leading all MPs to the new Parliament building.
Before the Central Hall function, three separate group photographs -- first of MPs from both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, second of RS members and third of LS members -- would be taken at the inner courtyard of the old Parliament building.
Lok Sabha proceedings will begin at 1.15 pm, while Rajya Sabha will meet at 2.15 pm in the new building.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 9:18 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon