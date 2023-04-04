Water charges collected belong solely to the community: Drinking water secy

In this section

Sports sponsorship: Cricket dominates but others are gaining, says report

Samsung, MeitY to skill Indian youth in building real-life innovations

Amitabh Kant to lead panel to examine stalled real estate projects

6 tourists die,11 others injured in massive avalanche in Sikkim's Nathula

Despite retirement from int'l cricket, Dhoni highest taxpayer in J'khand

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

Top headlines: Mega push for Jal Jeevan mission, India inks pact with UAE

Will extra funds for rural housing, drinking water create enough jobs?

Mega push for 'Jal Jeevan Mission' to reach the target within year

All rural households will have tap water in by 2024: Vini Mahajan

Functional tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission reached 60 per cent of in India's rural households on Tuesday. With the mission's target of 100 per cent coverage by 2024 getting closer, Vini Mahajan , secretary, department of drinking water and sanitatio

Vini Mahajan, secretary, Department of drinking water and sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com