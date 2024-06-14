Water production decreasing in Delhi as less water reaching Yamuna: Atishi

Delhi Water minister Atishi on Friday said water production in the national capital is decreasing continuously as less water is reaching the Yamuna river here.

The AAP dispensation has been alleging that Haryana has not been releasing Delhi's share of water.

"Due to less water reaching Yamuna, water production in Delhi is continuously decreasing. Under normal circumstances, 1005 MGD of water is produced in Delhi, but it has been continuously decreasing since last one week," she said in a post on X in Hindi.

"Due to reduced production, there is water shortage in many parts of Delhi. Everyone is requested to use water very economically," she said.