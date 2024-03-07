Aiming for 10% share of global ATMP/OSAT market in 5 yrs: Ashwini Vaishnaw

With the Cabinet recently clearing three more semiconductor projects, which include a mega fab plant by the Tata group, India is set to enter the exclusive club of countries that have such facilities. In an interview with Surajeet Das Gupta, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw talks of what India’s semiconductor strategy will be in the next five to 10 years to make the country not only “aatmanirbhar” but also a global player in the business. Edited excerpts.

Now that four projects have been cleared, what is the government’s long-term semiconductor vision? What are we looking to achieve?