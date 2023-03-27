close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

We will bring 4 resolutions for businesses during civic body meet: AAP

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak on Monday announced that their councillors will introduce four resolutions for the welfare of businesspersons during a special meeting of the civic body to discuss it budget

Press Trust of India New Delhi
AAP, Aam Aadmi Party, symbol

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 5:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak on Monday announced that their councillors will introduce four resolutions for the welfare of businesspersons during a special meeting of the civic body to discuss it budget.

The special meeting has been convened at the MCD headquarters on Tuesday.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi passed the "schedule of taxes" in the civic budget for 2023-24 on February 15, and as required by the norms, the civic budget has to be cleared by March 31.

Addressing a press conference, Pathak said that four resolutions will be brought by AAP councillors, and he urged BJP members to support them.

One of the resolutions would be brought by AAP councillors Parveen Kumar and Sunil Chaddha pertaining to presenting the MCD's side before the judicial committee appointed by the Supreme Court to look into the matter of sealing of local shopping centres.

"The Supreme Court had formed a judicial committee to look into the matter of sealing of local shopping centres and commercial shopping centres. BJP's MCD appointed lawyers would put forth arguments against the interests of businessmen. The first resolution will pertain to MCD putting its arguments in favour of businessmen and trying to ensue that these centres open soon," he said.

Also Read

MCD House reconvenes to hold standing committee members' election

Delhi mayor should accept report on standing committee election: BJP

BJP fields Shalimar Bagh councillor Rekha Gupta for Delhi Mayor polls

AAP says LG supported BJP in delaying mayor polls, demands his resignation

Delhi LG misusing his powers, let him fight MCD polls: AAP's Durgesh Pathak

Intense, frequent heatwaves push India closer to limit of human survival

What is World Freedom Index and why Indian govt keeps rejecting its report?

Prohibitory orders clamped as Banjara community protests against SCs' quota

Heat action plans not suited to risks faced by local populations: Research

Online gaming: Banker charge-sheeted by CBI for embezzling Rs 55 crore

The second resolution will be brought by Ravinder Bhardwaj and Rekha Rani.

"Traders have been receiving several notices pertaining to conversion charges. The second resolution will propose that no further notices on conversion charges be sent to traders. The Commissioner will be instructed from the House to not issue further notices," he said.

Prem Chauhan and Devender Kumar will bring another resolution, which will propose that the traders who have received notices will not be penalised, he said.

"The fourth resolution will be brought by Leader of House in MCD Mukesh Kumar Goel and Mohini Jeenwal will bring a resolution to propose that no notices, whatsoever, be sent to local shopping centres and commercial shopping centres," Pathak said.

The AAP MLA said that till the time MCD brings a holistic policy on the matter, traders should not be inconvenienced.

"Delhi's businessmen will be extremely happy once these resolutions are passed. During its tenure, the BJP blackmailed traders and sealed their businesses urge. I urge BJP councillors to support us and allow these resolutions to be passed," he said.

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal | AAP government | AAP

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 4:30 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon