Why is Maharashtra witnessing a sudden outbreak of Guillain-Barre Syndrome

Maharashtra has so far reported two suspected deaths and 127 suspected cases of the rare neurological condition Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), while other parts of the country appear relatively unaffected, except for West Bengal, where doctors suspect GBS to be the underlying cause of illness in some children.
Why is Maharashtra, particularly Pune, witnessing this outbreak?
Experts believe the answers may lie in contaminated water sources.
Nikhil Jadhav, consultant-neurology at Fortis Hospital Mulund, told Business Standard that seasonal peaks in GBS cases have been well documented in India, with a surge typically seen around autumn.
“Seasonal outbreaks of GBS secondary to Campylobacter jejuni infection have been recorded in China. The only unusual aspect of the current outbreak in Pune is the geographic clustering of cases, which might be due to exposure of a large population to a common infected water source,” he said.
Jadhav emphasised that early diagnosis through clinical examination by an expert is key. Patients who receive treatment within five to seven days of symptom onset generally have good long-term outcomes.
Another possible reason for the outbreak could be that the pathogen causing the current surge is a mutated variant not previously encountered by the local population.
Ashish Gosar, neurologist at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai, suggested that the rise in cases could be due to a new viral strain that has mutated and spread to Maharashtra.
"Each time a person is exposed to this virus, the immune response is very strong. This virus likely has some antigenic mimicry with the body, which is why we are seeing more cases of GBS in this geographical area," Gosar said.
GBS is a rare but serious inflammatory condition that affects the nerves. It typically follows a gastrointestinal or respiratory infection, where the body's immune system produces antibodies to fight off the infection. However, these antibodies may mistakenly attack the body’s own nerves, leading to progressive weakness, often starting in the limbs and potentially involving respiratory muscles.
Manish Chhabria, senior consultant in neurology at Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, noted that GBS is usually triggered by bacterial infections, such as Campylobacter jejuni, which can spread through contaminated water. Respiratory infections have also been linked to GBS.
"Although cases are rising in Maharashtra, it is important to note that GBS can occur anywhere. It usually appears a few days or weeks after a primary infection has subsided," Chhabria said.
Recent reports from West Bengal confirm a concerning trend, with several children diagnosed with GBS. One tragic case involved a 17-year-old student from North 24 Parganas, who died from septic shock and myocarditis, with doctors suspecting GBS as an underlying cause. Two other children, aged seven and eight, are currently on ventilators in Kolkata, one of whom has shown slight improvement after weeks of intensive care.
While GBS is rare, the concentration of cases in Maharashtra has raised alarm.
Health experts recommend preventive measures to reduce infection risk, such as boiling water before drinking, avoiding stale or uncovered food, and practising basic hygiene, including regular handwashing.
As the situation unfolds, health officials are urging the public to remain vigilant and consult a healthcare provider if they experience muscle weakness, especially after a recent infection.