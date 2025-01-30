Business Standard

Why is Maharashtra witnessing a sudden outbreak of Guillain-Barre Syndrome

The answer may lie in infected water sources

Representative Image: Seasonal outbreaks of GBS secondary to Campylobacter jejuni infection have been recorded in China. Photo: Shutterstock

Sohini DasAnjali Singh Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Maharashtra has so far reported two suspected deaths and 127 suspected cases of the rare neurological condition Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), while other parts of the country appear relatively unaffected, except for West Bengal, where doctors suspect GBS to be the underlying cause of illness in some children.
 
Why is Maharashtra, particularly Pune, witnessing this outbreak?
 
Experts believe the answers may lie in contaminated water sources.
 
Nikhil Jadhav, consultant-neurology at Fortis Hospital Mulund, told Business Standard that seasonal peaks in GBS cases have been well documented in India, with a surge typically seen around autumn.
 
“Seasonal outbreaks of GBS secondary to Campylobacter jejuni infection have been recorded in China. The only unusual aspect of the current outbreak in Pune is the geographic clustering of cases, which might be due to exposure of a large population to a common infected water source,” he said.
 

Jadhav emphasised that early diagnosis through clinical examination by an expert is key. Patients who receive treatment within five to seven days of symptom onset generally have good long-term outcomes.
 
Another possible reason for the outbreak could be that the pathogen causing the current surge is a mutated variant not previously encountered by the local population.
 
Ashish Gosar, neurologist at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai, suggested that the rise in cases could be due to a new viral strain that has mutated and spread to Maharashtra.
 
"Each time a person is exposed to this virus, the immune response is very strong. This virus likely has some antigenic mimicry with the body, which is why we are seeing more cases of GBS in this geographical area," Gosar said.
 
GBS is a rare but serious inflammatory condition that affects the nerves. It typically follows a gastrointestinal or respiratory infection, where the body's immune system produces antibodies to fight off the infection. However, these antibodies may mistakenly attack the body’s own nerves, leading to progressive weakness, often starting in the limbs and potentially involving respiratory muscles.
 
Manish Chhabria, senior consultant in neurology at Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, noted that GBS is usually triggered by bacterial infections, such as Campylobacter jejuni, which can spread through contaminated water. Respiratory infections have also been linked to GBS.
 
"Although cases are rising in Maharashtra, it is important to note that GBS can occur anywhere. It usually appears a few days or weeks after a primary infection has subsided," Chhabria said.
 
Recent reports from West Bengal confirm a concerning trend, with several children diagnosed with GBS. One tragic case involved a 17-year-old student from North 24 Parganas, who died from septic shock and myocarditis, with doctors suspecting GBS as an underlying cause. Two other children, aged seven and eight, are currently on ventilators in Kolkata, one of whom has shown slight improvement after weeks of intensive care.
 
While GBS is rare, the concentration of cases in Maharashtra has raised alarm.
 
Health experts recommend preventive measures to reduce infection risk, such as boiling water before drinking, avoiding stale or uncovered food, and practising basic hygiene, including regular handwashing.
 
As the situation unfolds, health officials are urging the public to remain vigilant and consult a healthcare provider if they experience muscle weakness, especially after a recent infection. 
 

At a glance

 

● 127 suspected patients and 2 suspected deaths of GBS have been found until now. Of these 72 are diagnosed as confirmed GBS cases.

 

● 23 patients are from Pune MC, 73 from newly added villages in PMC area, 13 from Pimpri Chinchwad MC, 9 from Pune Rural and 9 are from other districts.

 

● 20 out of these are currently on ventilators.   

Measures implemented until now in Maharashtra

 

 o A state-level rapid response team visited to the affected area immediately

 

o Pune MC and rural district authorities have been instructed to increase surveillance activities.

 

o 121 stool samples were sent to NIV Pune.

 

o A total of 200 blood samples have been sent to NIV.

 

  o 144 Water samples from different parts of the city have been sent for chemical and biological analysis to the Public Health Laboratory, samples from 8 water sources found contaminated.

 

o An appeal has been made to the private medical practitioners to notify any GBS patient to the respective public health authorities.

 

o In house-to-house surveillance activities, total 52283 houses covered. 

Guidance for citizens

 

o Care should be taken to keep the water quality good. For example, drinking boiled water  o Food should be fresh and clean

 

o Do not eat stale food and partially cooked food (Chicken or mutton)

 

 

