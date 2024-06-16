Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Will ensure medical help to boy suffering from rare disease: Odisha CM

Majhi also told officials concerned to provide Rs 30,000 from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to his family members, according to an official statement

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi (Photo: Facebook/ @mohancharanmajhibjp)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday asked the district administration of Bhadrak to provide immediate health assistance to Babuli Barik, a minor boy suffering from a rare disease.
Majhi also told officials concerned to provide Rs 30,000 from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to his family members, according to an official statement.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Babuli, 14, is suffering from a rare disease called Traumatic Neuro Motor Disorder and his parents are unable to pay for proper treatment of the minor, it said.
As per the direction of Majhi, a team of doctors went to Babuli's village in Madhapur for a check-up, following which he has been referred to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for further treatment, the statement said.
The district administration has also been asked to be in touch with the family.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Naveen Patnaik Odisha government Odisha govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireG7 Summit 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon