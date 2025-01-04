Business Standard

Woman booked for allegedly abetting husband's suicide in Gujarat's Botad

According to the police, Suresh Sathadiya (39) was found hanging from the ceiling of his house at Zamrala village in Botad district

The Gujarat police have registered a case against a woman for allegedly abetting her husband's suicide after he left behind a video asking his family to teach her a lesson for causing his death, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, Suresh Sathadiya (39) was found hanging from the ceiling of his house at Zamrala village in Botad district on December 30.

His family members found a video recording on Sathadiya's mobile phone, in which he has urged them to "teach his wife a lesson for causing his death", an official from Botad rural police station said.

Based on a complaint by the Sathadiya's father, a first information report (FIR) was registered on Friday against the deceased man's wife, Jayaben, he said. The complainant has alleged his daughter-in-law mentally harassed his son by frequently quarrelling with him and going to her parents' place every now and then.

 

The FIR stated that Sathadiya had gone to his in-laws' place to persuade his wife to return home. But when she refused, he returned home and hanged himself after recording a video.

A case has been registered against the woman under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, and further probe was underway, police said.

