4.5% more households demand work under MGNREGA in June, shows data

Households demanding work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) saw a 4.5 per cent jump in June, when compared to the same month last year. Around 27.59 million households had sought work under the scheme in June this year, while the number was 26.39 million in June 2024, data sourced from the website on July 1 showed.

ALSO In May this year, around 28.32 million households had sought work under the scheme, which means there was a dip sequentially in June as monsoon arrived early in several parts of the country spurring sowing of kharif crops.