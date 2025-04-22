Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / A below-par monsoon could imperil Bihar's agri sector, Assembly elections

A below-par monsoon could imperil Bihar's agri sector, Assembly elections

If rainfall is below average this year, too, it would mark it as the fourth consecutive year that the agriculturally important state would get lesser rains from the Southwest monsoon

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture
Premium

As per IMD data, the last time Bihar received more than average rainfall was in 2021, when the state received 3 per cent more than normal rains (Photo: PTI)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Last week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) released its first official forecast for the 2025 monsoon season, saying almost all parts of the country are expected to above-average rains this year.
 
However, the parts that it identified as those which could get below normal rains included North-East India, Tamil Nadu, parts of the Himalayan regions, and Bihar. Among these, Bihar and Tamil Nadu are agriculturally important regions. In the case of Tamil Nadu, IMD officials explained that it has a fallback option in the form of the North-East monsoon season that starts from October.
 
In fact, Tamil Nadu gets the
Topics : Indian monsoon Bihar IMD weather forecast Monsoon agriculture economy Agriculture

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon