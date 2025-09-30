Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 05:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
After ethanol tender pricing setback, sugar industry hopes for review

After ethanol tender pricing setback, sugar industry hopes for review

An industry body for sugar factories has written to the Centre seeking a revision of the tender, which has left procurement prices unchanged from last year, noting that sugarcane prices have gone up

The sugar industry has been pressing for a revision of purchase price as this season's supplies are expected to be good

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

The sugar industry was hit with a surprise a few days back when the first ethanol tender floated by oil marketing companies (OMCs) for the 2025-2026 supply season starting November didn't see any increase in procurement prices.
 
Nonetheless, a section of the industry is hopeful of some form of remedial action, pointing out that in the past, too, ethanol prices have been revised upwards after supply tenders were floated.
 
In the first ethanol tender, procurement prices were kept at the same level as last year's supply season -  which runs November through October - for ethanol produced from sugarcane juice
