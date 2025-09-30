After ethanol tender pricing setback, sugar industry hopes for review

The sugar industry was hit with a surprise a few days back when the first ethanol tender floated by oil marketing companies (OMCs) for the 2025-2026 supply season starting November didn't see any increase in procurement prices.

Nonetheless, a section of the industry is hopeful of some form of remedial action, pointing out that in the past, too, ethanol prices have been revised upwards after supply tenders were floated.

In the first ethanol tender, procurement prices were kept at the same level as last year's supply season - which runs November through October - for ethanol produced from sugarcane juice