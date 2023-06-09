All eyes on the monsoon progress as kharif crops sowing starts slow

Ahead of arrival of the monsoon, sowing of kharif crops has started on a slow note with around 7.9 million hectares being brought under all crops till June 9, which is marginally more than the area covered during the same period last year.
Usually, sowing picks up pace for the kharif season with the progress of monsoon and as the rains are expected to be delayed this year due to impact of El Nino and also its delayed onset over Kerala, sowing might get delayed largely in central and northern parts of India.
The key factor would be timeliness, spread and distribution of monsoon rains even if the total quantum of showers is less than normal.
