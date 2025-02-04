Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 12:02 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Budget 2025-26: Higher loan limit may benefit 10% of KCC accounts

Budget 2025-26: Higher loan limit may benefit 10% of KCC accounts

Even now, KCC loan limits are also gradually expanded periodically based on the repayment capacity and overall credit profile of the customer

farmer, Agriculture
Premium

Sanjeeb MukherjeeHarsh Kumar Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

One of the big Budget announcements of expanding the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loan limit for farmers from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh will apply only to accounts that have a good repayment track record and those primarily engaged in commercial farming. This number as of now is 8 million of the total 77.7 million KCC accounts, said senior government officials. 
This would mean that the additional subsidy burden due to the interest subvention could marginally be more than the FY26 Budget Estimates of Rs 22,600 crore to around Rs 26,000 crore, thus not causing undue burden on
Topics : loan Kisan credit card

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon