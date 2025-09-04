Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 03:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Centre approves 60,000 tonnes of urea for Chhattisgarh amid shortage

Centre approves 60,000 tonnes of urea for Chhattisgarh amid shortage

The state government has said it is addressing supply chain issues and promoting alternative fertilisers, due to the shortfall of diammonium phosphate (DAP) and urea

fertiliser
premium

According to officials, fertiliser distribution through cooperative societies and private dealers is being conducted in an organised and timely manner.

R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre has approved an additional allocation of 60,000 tonnes of urea for Chhattisgarh, providing major relief at a time when the state is facing severe shortage of the fertiliser. 
Of this, 20,000 tonnes will be supplied in the first week of September, 35,000 tonnes in the second week, and the remaining 5,000 tonnes by the end of the month, a government spokesperson said. 
The state government has said it is addressing supply chain issues and promoting alternative fertilisers, due to the shortfall of diammonium phosphate (DAP) and urea. Recently, Chhattisgarh Agriculture Minister Ramvichar Netam and MPs from the state
Topics : Vishnu Deo Sai Chhattisgarh fertilisers Urea Kharif season Agriculture
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon