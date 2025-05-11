Sunday, May 11, 2025 | 11:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Centre likely to distribute 3 months' ration in one go to clear stocks

Centre likely to distribute 3 months' ration in one go to clear stocks

With surplus foodgrain stocks and more wheat arriving, the Centre may allow states to lift and distribute three months' ration quota in advance to prevent a storage crunch

foodstock, ration stocks, foodgrain
Premium

Representational Image

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2025 | 11:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the Food Corporation of India (FCI) sitting on stockpiles of wheat and rice, the Centre may permit states to lift three months of their ration quota in one go and distribute it free among beneficiaries. 
Permitting states to distribute three months’ ration in one go to public distribution system (PDS) beneficiaries is a routine exercise undertaken to clear warehouse stocks ahead of new arrivals.  
“We do this regularly to allow states to lift three months’ ration quota to clear space from our warehouses. It is to also manage inventories, and even during Covid, the government had distributed two months’
Topics : Foodgrains foodgrain sales FCI Food Corporation of India Indian agriculture

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon