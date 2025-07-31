Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 05:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Chhattisgarh to get APEDA regional office in Raipur for agri-exports

The regional office will facilitate direct exports of fruits, vegetables, rice, GI-tagged products, millets, and other agri-commodities to international markets

APEDA also supports infrastructure creation and maintenance, including food processing units, cold storage, and packhouses. (Photo: PTI)

R Krishna Das Raipur
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The state is planning to have a regional office of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) in Raipur, a milestone for the state’s agriculture sector. 
 
“With the regional office, farmers, producers, and exporters in the state will have access to a wide range of export-related services under one roof,” a state government spokesperson said. 
 
The APEDA office will streamline procedures, including phytosanitary certification, quality certification, laboratory testing, and export documentation.
 
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that the new APEDA office would serve as a bridge between Chhattisgarh’s agricultural producers and the global market.
