Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 11:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Chinese squeeze drives up DAP fertiliser prices, spurs West Asia reliance

Chinese squeeze drives up DAP fertiliser prices, spurs West Asia reliance

It's the second-most-consumed fertiliser in India after urea but a significant portion is imported

fertiliser
premium

DAP was quoting at around $633 per tonne in January (Cost and freight inclusive) and increased to around $780 per tonne in June.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China’s export restrictions are not just squeezing supplies of niche water-soluble fertilisers, they are a factor in mass market Di-Ammonia Phosphate (DAP) prices rising to almost $800 per tonne in June, the highest in the last few months.
 
High DAP prices could jeopardise the Indian government’s subsidy maths for FY26 and hurt the margins of companies importing such fertilisers (subsidies cover a significant part of DAP prices).
 
India imported around 4.6 million tonnes of DAP in FY25, according to industry sources. Chinese imports were 0.85 million tonnes, or 18.4 per cent, of that amount.
 
But in FY24, India imported 5.6
Topics : agriculture economy Ministry Of Agriculture agricultural traders Agriculture products agricultural sector agriculture in India agriculture policy Fertilizers Fertilizer stocks
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon