DLF Cyber City Developers to raise ₹1,100 crore via NCDs for projects

DLF Cyber City Developers (DCCDL), a joint venture between DLF and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund (SWF) GIC, is planning to raise up to Rs 1,100 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to fund project construction and repay debt.

The real estate company, in which the DLF group holds a 66.67 per cent stake, has estimated annual capital expenditure of Rs 3,500–4,000 crore in the current financial year (FY26), which is expected to moderate to around Rs 2,000 crore over the medium term.

It also has an annual interest payment obligation of Rs 1,500–2,000 crore, with most scheduled repayments likely to be