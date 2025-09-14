Sunday, September 14, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Agriculture / DLF Cyber City Developers to raise ₹1,100 crore via NCDs for projects

DLF Cyber City Developers to raise ₹1,100 crore via NCDs for projects

DCCDL, a DLF-GIC joint venture, to raise Rs 1,100 crore via NCDs for projects and debt repayment, aims to cap net debt at Rs 20,000 crore with strong rental-led cash flows

DLF Nirvana
Its net profit stood at Rs 593 crore in Q1FY26, up from Rs 470 crore in the quarter ended June 2024.

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

DLF Cyber City Developers (DCCDL), a joint venture between DLF and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund (SWF) GIC, is planning to raise up to Rs 1,100 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to fund project construction and repay debt.
 
The real estate company, in which the DLF group holds a 66.67 per cent stake, has estimated annual capital expenditure of Rs 3,500–4,000 crore in the current financial year (FY26), which is expected to moderate to around Rs 2,000 crore over the medium term.
 
It also has an annual interest payment obligation of Rs 1,500–2,000 crore, with most scheduled repayments likely to be
