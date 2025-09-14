Real estate sector expects reforms after SC ruling on housing rights

Developers and legal experts expect a new wave of reforms in the real estate sector after the Supreme Court directed the Centre to undertake major changes in laws such as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to protect the interests of homebuyers.

The apex court on Friday cited housing as a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution in its ruling on a batch of appeals arising out of a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) decision on a housing project in Greater Noida.

Stating that housing is neither a luxury nor a speculative instrument but a fundamental human