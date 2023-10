Tractor wholesales in the first half (H1) of 2023–24 (FY24) amounted to 4,69,383 units, representing a 3.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline. This decrease is attributed to the effects of El Niño, fluctuations in rural cash flow, and the high base set in the previous year.

The industry remains optimistic, anticipating that normal rains in September have positively impacted rabi sowing in the central, northern, and western regions of the country. As a result, the second half (H2) may witness