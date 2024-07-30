Business Standard
Draft policy proposes easier lending, new mandis for FPOs; Is it enough?

The draft policy proposes easier lending norms for Farmers' Producer Organisations, incentives for hiring talent, and establishing agribusiness marketplaces as deemed mandis

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture
Premium

The 2023 State of Sector Report on FPOs by the National Association of FPOs highlights some of these challenges. (Photo: PTI)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 5:30 PM IST
A few weeks ago, the Ministry of Agriculture uploaded a draft policy on Farmers' Producer Organisations (FPOs), which, among other things, recommended a special subset within the primary sector lending norms of banks to make lending to FPOs easier, a scheme to incentivise hiring talent in FPOs, and encouragement for farmer groups to establish agribusiness marketplaces acting as deemed mandis under state APMC laws.

It also suggested an Amul-like three-tier institutional architecture for FPOs.

The draft proposed that marketplaces by primary FPOs act as aggregators of farmers' produce, provide quality inputs at affordable rates, develop wholesale retail

Topics : agriculture economy farmers

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

