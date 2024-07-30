Draft policy proposes easier lending, new mandis for FPOs; Is it enough?

A few weeks ago, the Ministry of Agriculture uploaded a draft policy on Farmers' Producer Organisations (FPOs), which, among other things, recommended a special subset within the primary sector lending norms of banks to make lending to FPOs easier, a scheme to incentivise hiring talent in FPOs, and encouragement for farmer groups to establish agribusiness marketplaces acting as deemed mandis under state APMC laws.

It also suggested an Amul-like three-tier institutional architecture for FPOs.

The draft proposed that marketplaces by primary FPOs act as aggregators of farmers' produce, provide quality inputs at affordable rates, develop wholesale retail