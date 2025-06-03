Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 05:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Edible oil duty cuts good for importers, consumers, but farmers may suffer

Edible oil duty cuts good for importers, consumers, but farmers may suffer

The government has set a high MSP for soybean, but the near-collapse of the domestic market for oil meal, a key byproduct of soybeans, means farmers may look at alternative crops

edible oil
premium

The high prices were also starting to pinch households’ budgets, considering edible oil is an essential in almost all Indian kitchens. | Reprenstative Image

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
10 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a surprise move late last week, the union government cut by half import duties on all crude edible oils, from 20 percent to 10 percent in a bid to reduce domestic prices and also support the local refining industry.
 
The decision that came just weeks ahead of the sowing of the new oilseeds crop for the 2025-26 kharif season raised eyebrows in several farmers’ groups even as oilseeds refiners and importers welcomed the step.
 
In April 2025, food inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) dropped to just 1.78 per cent, down from 2.69 per cent in
Topics : Edible oil market edible oils edible oil import duties farmers
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon