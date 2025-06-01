Farm export-import policy must balance grower, consumer interests: Chouhan

As Shivraj Singh Chouhan is set to complete one year as Union agriculture and rural development minister, he speaks to Sanjeeb Mukherjee in New Delhi about his vision for the sector. The former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh also shares details about the ongoing mass contact programme with farmers and other priorities of his ministry. Edited excerpts:

Agriculture clocked good performance in the fourth quarter of FY25, registering a growth rate of almost 5.4 per cent and a full-year growth rate of 4.6 per cent — among the best in the last few years. How do you react to the