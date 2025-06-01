David C Engerman looks at six S. Asian economists who shaped their nations

David C Engerman, an accomplished historian of contemporary economic development, is no stranger to South Asia. His 2018 book titled The Price of Aid, documents how India used the leverage provided by Cold War rivalries to manage the flow of foreign aid in line with its needs. The chosen entry point for this book is six eminent South Asian economists, all of whom graduated from Cambridge University. The term “Apostles” is a riff on a 19th century secret society — the Cambridge Apostles. John Maynard Keynes was a member and Lal Jayawardene from Sri Lanka followed. The other five Apostles