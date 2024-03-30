Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Govt eyes savings in major subsidies; spending on food at 84% of RE

The data also shows that the government's external financing of the deficit has reached 148 per cent of the Revised Estimate till February 2024

food procurement, mandis
Premium

Representational Image

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2024 | 12:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has spent 87 per cent, or Rs 3.6 trillion, of the total Revised Budget Estimates for financial year 2023-24 (FY24) on major subsidies till February, at almost the same level of 88 per cent in the corresponding period last financial year, according to the latest data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA). 

The data also shows that the government’s external financing of the deficit has reached 148 per cent of the Revised Estimate till February 2024, compared to 118 per cent till the same month a year ago. 

Of the total major subsidies, spending on food touched 84

Also Read

Uttar Pradesh govt transfers nearly Rs 11,200 crore to paddy farmers

Climate-resistant wheat sown in almost 85% area this year, says survey

MSP of wheat and paddy: How the two states Punjab and Haryana fared

No impact of MSP turmoil on wheat buying: Food secy Sanjeev Chopra

Wheat stocks decline to 7-year low on poor procurement, shows data

'MGNREGS wage hike based on Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labour'

Centre mandates weekly reporting on wheat stocks to prevent hoarding

Harvesting progress for '47: Invest in R&D, address farm political economy

Govt to begin procurement of 500,000 tonnes of rabi onion in 2-3 days

BS Manthan: Finding common ground in ideologically divided farm sector

Topics : Food subsidy wheat procurement Paddy procurement

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 30 2024 | 12:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon