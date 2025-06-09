Monday, June 09, 2025 | 11:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
From non-negotiable to liberal: India sets agri tariff tiers for US

Concessions unlikely on grains; approach lenient towards almonds, blueberries

The Illinois Corn Growers Association (ICGA) highlighted India’s import prohibition of genetically modified corn and ethanol for fuel despite ambitious biofuel utilisation goals. | File Image

Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 11:42 PM IST

In its delicate negotiations on agricultural items under the proposed trade deal with the United States (US), India has drawn clear red lines, categorising its farm commodities into three distinct buckets — non-negotiable, very sensitive, and liberal — based on their economic and political sensitivity, said a government official.
 
Staples such as rice and wheat fall under the non-negotiable category, where no tariff concessions will be entertained. Very sensitive items — such as apples, which carry political weight and are closely tied to farmer interests in states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand — may face restricted concessions, possibly through minimum
