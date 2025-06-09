From non-negotiable to liberal: India sets agri tariff tiers for US

In its delicate negotiations on agricultural items under the proposed trade deal with the United States (US), India has drawn clear red lines, categorising its farm commodities into three distinct buckets — non-negotiable, very sensitive, and liberal — based on their economic and political sensitivity, said a government official.

Staples such as rice and wheat fall under the non-negotiable category, where no tariff concessions will be entertained. Very sensitive items — such as apples, which carry political weight and are closely tied to farmer interests in states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand — may face restricted concessions, possibly through minimum