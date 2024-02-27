Is legalising MSP workable? Agri economists talk about the pros and cons

The agitating farmers await a resolution to their demand for legalising MSP. The protests have been paused till February 29

Do you think a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) is possible?

C S C Sekhar: Legal guarantee to MSP is not impossible, but a very difficult and an inefficient solution. First, it is fiscally very expensive. Second, it is almost certain to lead to a large supply-demand mismatch, leading to a huge build-up of stocks in the short run. Third, it is logistically and administratively difficult to manage, because of physical storage and manpower issues.

Himanshu: The MSP scheme already exists and has been in existence for more than five decades. A legal guarantee simply provides a legislative co­ver to