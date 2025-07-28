Kharif sowing in Rajasthan on track to meet agriculture dept's target

Due to the ongoing monsoon in Rajasthan, the progress of Kharif sowing is nearing the target set by the state agriculture department. While some crops have already crossed the sowing targets, other crops are expected to achieve 100 per cent targets soon.

In Rajasthan, the main crops grown during the monsoon season include pearl millet (bajra), moong, moth, groundnut, soybean, cotton, and guar (cluster beans).

As of July 25, the agriculture department reported that the target for sowing bajra was set at 4.3 million hectares. Currently, it has been sown in 4.15 million hectares, which is around 97 per cent