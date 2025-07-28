Monday, July 28, 2025 | 05:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / In Bihar, dog gets 'residence certificate'; officials under scanner

In Bihar, dog gets 'residence certificate'; officials under scanner

The certificate, dated July 24, was issued through the Bihar government's Right to Public Service (RTPS) portal

Authorities in Patna’s Masaurhi circle have filed a first information report (FIR) after a residence certificate was reportedly issued in the name of a stray dog called “Dog babu.”

Screenshots of the purported certificate went viral on social media, raising questions about the government's verification process. (Photo: X/@INCKerala)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

What happened?

 
The certificate, dated July 24, reportedly bore a photograph of “Dog babu,” whose parents are recorded as “kutta babu” and “kutiya devi", the report added.
 
According to a report by The Times of India, the certificate was issued through the Bihar government's Right to Public Service (RTPS) portal. Under the state's Right to Public Service Act, residents can submit online applications for a certificate of residence, which is issued by the relevant authorities following verification.
 
 
Screenshots of the purported certificate went viral on social media, raising questions about the government's verification process.
 

What did the administration do?

 
The district administration stated the certificate “was cancelled as soon as the matter came to light", reported PTI.
 
“Besides, an FIR has been lodged at the local police station against the applicant, the computer operator who fed the information in the system and the official who went on to issue the certificate,” they said.
 
The Sub-Divisional Officer of Masaurhi has been directed to carry out a thorough investigation and submit a report within 24 hours,  and “departmental and disciplinary action will be initiated against the erring officials", the statement added.

An intensive revision of Bihar's electoral rolls

 
The incident comes amid a special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar ahead of Assembly elections later this year. The Supreme Court recently urged the Election Commission to also accept Aadhaar and ration cards as valid identity documents during the verification process.

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

