Millers seek easing of export curbs as DDGS glut hits wheat bran demand

Saddled with export restrictions and a falling demand for wheat bran due to increased popularity and supply of alternative distillers’ dried grains with soluble (DDGS) -- a protein-rich byproduct of ethanol production -- wheat processing industry has appealed for immediate easing of export restrictions on wheat products.

The growing demand and supplies of DDGS is not just hitting the domestic soybean meal industry but also the wheat product makers, particularly bran producers whose prices have dropped sharply due to falling demand.

Just as soymeal, wheat bran is also a raw material for livestock feed.

But DDGS -- which is high