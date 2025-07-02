Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 11:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Millers seek easing of export curbs as DDGS glut hits wheat bran demand

Millers seek easing of export curbs as DDGS glut hits wheat bran demand

Wheat bran prices drop to almost ₹20 a kg from nearly ₹25 in May 2025

In Rabi 2022, bran prices were around 92 per cent of wheat MSP while in Rabi 2023, bran touched ₹2,200 per quintal, while wheat MSP was ₹2,125, which was 104 per cent of MSP.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

Saddled with export restrictions and a falling demand for wheat bran due to increased popularity and supply of alternative distillers’ dried grains with soluble (DDGS) -- a protein-rich byproduct of ethanol production -- wheat processing industry has appealed for immediate easing of export restrictions on wheat products.
 
The growing demand and supplies of DDGS is not just hitting the domestic soybean meal industry but also the wheat product makers, particularly bran producers whose prices have dropped sharply due to falling demand.
 
Just as soymeal, wheat bran is also a raw material for livestock feed.
 
But DDGS -- which is high
