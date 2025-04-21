Nano-sulphur can boost India's mustard yields by 20-30%: TERI scientist

Can extensive use of nano-sulphur address India’s persistent problem of low oilseeds yields—a major barrier to self-sufficiency?

Scientists at The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) believe so.

Sulphur is one of the essential soil nutrients, after nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. TERI scientists claim that a key difference between their nano-sulphur formulation and other nano products such as nano urea and nano diammonium phosphate (DAP) is that their product is completely green, developed using biological agents like plant growth-promoting bacteria that release enzymes and metabolites.