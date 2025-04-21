Monday, April 21, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Nano-sulphur can boost India's mustard yields by 20-30%: TERI scientist

Nano-sulphur can boost India's mustard yields by 20-30%: TERI scientist

Field research by TERI shows nano-sulphur can push mustard yield by 25-30 per cent similar to genetically modified DMH-11 trials but by using conventional varieties

Dr Pushplata Singh, Associate Director, Nano Commercial Production, TERI
Dr Pushplata Singh, Associate Director, Nano Commercial Production, TERI

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

Can extensive use of nano-sulphur address India’s persistent problem of low oilseeds yields—a major barrier to self-sufficiency?
 
Scientists at The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) believe so.
 
Sulphur is one of the essential soil nutrients, after nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. TERI scientists claim that a key difference between their nano-sulphur formulation and other nano products such as nano urea and nano diammonium phosphate (DAP) is that their product is completely green, developed using biological agents like plant growth-promoting bacteria that release enzymes and metabolites.
 
These enzymes and metabolites facilitate the conversion of bulk material into nanoparticles. 
Topics : Mustard oilseeds Agriculture products kharif crop

