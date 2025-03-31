Mustard production in Rajasthan likely to decline on lower sowing

Rajasthan, the largest mustard-producing state in India, is expected to see a decline in mustard production during the Rabi (2024-2025) season. The state contributes 45-49 per cent to India’s mustard production.

According to the agriculture department, mustard production is estimated at 5.5 million tonnes (mt) this season, down from 6.2 mt last year. However, commodity traders estimate this year’s production to be around 5.1 mt.

“The main reason behind the decline in production is believed to be less sowing. It is being said that last year mustard was sold in the markets at prices lower than the minimum support price,