India's farm exports might face challenges in FY26, but all is not lost

India’s agriculture and allied product exports are poised to comfortably cross the psychological barrier of $40 billion in FY25 on the back of a resumption in rice exports, a good showing in coffee exports, and steady shipments of marine products, data sourced from the commerce ministry showed.

Till January 2025, India had exported around $10 billion worth of rice to the world, which was almost 17.6 per cent more than in the same period last year.

As per the latest data, by March 2025, this number had climbed to almost $12.47 billion, making FY25 among the best years in terms