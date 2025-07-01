Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Niti Aayog paper on India-US trade deal goes offline, raising questions

Niti Aayog paper on India-US trade deal goes offline, raising questions

The paper called for lower tariffs on soybean and corn from the US, both of which would be genetically modified, while their byproducts could hurt the domestic processing industry and ethanol makers

Of the many suggestions in paper, the ones on import of soybean oil, soybean seed and corn or maize from the US evoked the maximum response, since it advocated granting some concessions to the US on the import of soybean oil.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

It was around May 30, when India’s leading think tank and policy-setting body, the Niti Aayog, uploaded a working paper on India-US trade titled ‘Promoting India-US Agricultural Trade Under the New US Trade Regime'.
 
The paper, written by Raka Saxena and Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand, both well-known names in the field of agriculture, evoked strong reactions from a section of farmers' groups as well as some industry associations. Now, just about a month after its publication, the paper no longer exists on the Niti Aayog website. While the paper continues to be listed, the accompanying document is no longer
Topics : Niti Aayog US India relations Soybean US crop
