Niti Aayog paper on India-US trade deal goes offline, raising questions

It was around May 30, when India’s leading think tank and policy-setting body, the Niti Aayog, uploaded a working paper on India-US trade titled ‘Promoting India-US Agricultural Trade Under the New US Trade Regime'.

The paper, written by Raka Saxena and Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand, both well-known names in the field of agriculture, evoked strong reactions from a section of farmers' groups as well as some industry associations. Now, just about a month after its publication, the paper no longer exists on the Niti Aayog website. While the paper continues to be listed, the accompanying document is no longer