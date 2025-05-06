Onion prices fail to rise much despite lifting of Sep 2024 export curbs

Onion prices in the wholesale markets of Lasalgaon and Pimpalgaon in Nashik district of Maharashtra had dropped by almost 32-34 per cent by middle of April since the start of the month despite the central government lifting a September 2024 export duty of 20 per cent.

While wholesale prices have recovered some lost ground since late April, and are now trading at around Rs 1150-1200 per quintal in both markets, the current levels are still lower than the price before the duty was lifted.

Lasalgaon and Pimpalgaon markets are considered the benchmark when it comes to onion pricing and the