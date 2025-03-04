Only 15% paddy, 9.6% wheat farmers benefit from MSP system, says paper

As the Union government and a section of farmers sit for another round of negotiations over the next few days to discuss demands that include legally-guaranteed minimum support price (MSP), a recent paper by a state-run institute says that though MSPs lead to higher incomes and yields, only 15 percent of paddy farmers and just 9.6 percent of wheat farmers have benefited from the MSP-based procurement system.

Additionally, paddy farmers are able to sell around 24 per cent of their marketable surplus at the benchmark rate; for wheat farmers, that number is 21 per cent. More worryingly, the bulk of