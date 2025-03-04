Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 03:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Only 15% paddy, 9.6% wheat farmers benefit from MSP system, says paper

Only 15% paddy, 9.6% wheat farmers benefit from MSP system, says paper

However, the MSP system also gives farmers a 23.2 per cent income bump from paddy and 9.6 per cent more income from wheat cultivation

Small and marginal farmers, who constitute the bulk of India’s farming ecosystem, don’t get the benefits of the existing MSP system in the same proportion. | Photo: Shutterstock.com

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

As the Union government and a section of farmers sit for another round of negotiations over the next few days to discuss demands that include legally-guaranteed minimum support price (MSP), a recent paper by a state-run institute says that though MSPs lead to higher incomes and yields, only 15 percent of paddy farmers and just 9.6 percent of wheat farmers have benefited from the MSP-based procurement system.
 
Additionally, paddy farmers are able to sell around 24 per cent of their marketable surplus at the benchmark rate; for wheat farmers, that number is 21 per cent. More worryingly, the bulk of
Topics : farm MSP agriculture economy farmer fair price Canal irrigation

