Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Only a third of nearly 33K registered FPOs financially viable: Icar body

Only a third of nearly 33K registered FPOs financially viable: Icar body

Average equity capital support for FPOs at 45 per cent of optimal levels; credit access only 37 per cent of optimal levels, a paper by an Icar body shows

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, fertilizers
premium

It also recommends expanding the membership of FPOs to over 1,000 for financial stability and access to government grants, increasing awareness of financing schemes, and improving access to institutional credit. | (Photo: PTI)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the Central government looks to re-invigorate the Farmer-Producer Organisation (FPO) ecosystem in the country, a recent paper from the Indian Council on Agricultural Research's (Icar) National Institute of Agricultural Economics and Policy Research (NIAP) reveals that only a third of India's nearly 33,000 registered FPOs are financially viable at present.
 
The paper ‘Enhancing Financial Viability of FPOs’, authored by Icar-NIAP's P S Birthal, director, Vinayak Nikam, senior scientist, Kiran Kumara, scientist, and Samarth Godara, scientist at the Icar-Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute (IASRI), New Delhi, was released as a policy brief analysing the financial viability of FPOs in India,
Topics : EFPO ICAR agriculture economy Economy of India
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon