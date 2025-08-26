Only a third of nearly 33K registered FPOs financially viable: Icar body

As the Central government looks to re-invigorate the Farmer-Producer Organisation (FPO) ecosystem in the country, a recent paper from the Indian Council on Agricultural Research's (Icar) National Institute of Agricultural Economics and Policy Research (NIAP) reveals that only a third of India's nearly 33,000 registered FPOs are financially viable at present.

The paper ‘Enhancing Financial Viability of FPOs’, authored by Icar-NIAP's P S Birthal, director, Vinayak Nikam, senior scientist, Kiran Kumara, scientist, and Samarth Godara, scientist at the Icar-Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute (IASRI), New Delhi, was released as a policy brief analysing the financial viability of FPOs in India,