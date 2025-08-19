Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 04:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Pests, viral diseases threaten standing kharif crops, push up chemicals use

Pests, viral diseases threaten standing kharif crops, push up chemicals use

An increase in monsoon activity and resultant humidity has seen a significant proliferation of pests and viruses across states and crops, leading to greater application of chemicals

The southwest monsoon has been unusually heavy this year with central, western and north-western parts of the country receiving more than normal rains till August 18.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

With most parts of India except some regions of east and north-east India receiving above-normal rains this monsoon season, standing crops across several areas are seeing increased attacks of pests and diseases, a direct fallout of humid weather.
 
This, in turn, has meant that farmers' expenses on sprays and pesticides have gone up considerably this kharif season. Worryingly, unless the higher use is controlled properly, it could have an impact on the final yields.
 
Overall, the area under kharif crops as of the first week of August this year was almost 5 per cent more than last year, with paddy,
