PM-KUSUM: Baton handed to states to customise agriculture-solar goals

The flagship scheme of the Centre for the solarisation of the agriculture (agri) sector, launched in 2018, would now be passed on to states to customise and offer it according to their needs. The progress of the Rs 1.4 trillion Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan Yojana (PM-KUSUM) scheme has been marred by the pandemic, lack of required funds, and awareness. The scheme is unlikely to get a budgetary grant this year, sources indicated.

The scheme’s acceptance among farmers was also impacted by several phony agencies fleecing farmers with counterfeit schemes and bogus websites.

Until November 2023, under