Business Standard

Thursday, January 30, 2025 | 11:44 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Private banks stumble on agriculture, microfinance slippages in Q3

Private banks stumble on agriculture, microfinance slippages in Q3

Credit cost for most of the lenders increased due to higher provisions, mainly for unsecured retail loans

bank, agriculture
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 11:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Elevated slippages in agriculture and microfinance portfolios impacted the profitability of private banks during the October-December quarter (Q3) of 2024-25, leading to a sequential decline in net profits. Margins also came under pressure due to these higher slippages. 
The net profit of 12 private banks rose 7.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 42,550 crore but fell 1.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). 
“Increased stress in agriculture and microfinance portfolios, slower growth, and higher provisions weighed on bank profitability this quarter. However, the stress in microfinance is expected to normalise by the fourth quarter,” said Anand Dama, senior analyst of BFSI
Topics : Agriculture Microfinance Private banks

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon